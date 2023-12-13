News

Security breach at Pollsmoor prison by content creators leaves DCS dismayed

The four men can be seen walking around the premises and filming the grounds of the prison

13 December 2023 - 21:33 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

A group of content creators snuck into one of South Africa’s most notorious prisons and filmed it for their YouTube channel. The 20-minute long video shows the four young men sneaking past security while filming secretly on their phones, walking around the grounds and showing the exterior of the inmates’ building complexes...

