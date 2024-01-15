Agonising wait for Nomsa Zulu’s family after she was washed off Sunninghill bridge on Friday
Nail-biting three days of intensive search and rescue efforts have failed to find her
15 January 2024 - 21:39
The agonising wait for news of what happened to her sister continues for Nokuthula Moyo after Nomsa Zulu was washed off a bridge in Johannesburg on her way home on Friday. ..
