Fur-mongers? Guilty as charged, says regulator as it rules doggy Dotsure ad too scary for children

Graphic TV advert about a dog shot in a home invasion to be pulled because it’s ‘triggering’

16 January 2024 - 21:47 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Dotsure pet insurance has been instructed to withdraw its television advert showing a family talking about how their dog was shot in the face during an armed robbery in their home...

