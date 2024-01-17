News

Bid window 7 taking on ‘reserve bidders’ to secure grid capacity

IPP office plans to procure 5,000MW: 3,200MW of wind and 1,800MW of solar PV

17 January 2024 - 15:11
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The Independent Power Producer (IPP) Office will introduce reserve bids in bid window 7 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme if preferred bidders in the window cannot close their projects on time...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Pravin Gordhan warns of ‘state capture 2’ News
  2. DEJAN KASTELIC | Can virtual wheeling address SA's energy crisis? Opinion
  3. ‘New’ Post Office will be affordable, convenient, BRPs vow Business
  4. Energy and logistics problems seen as roadblocks to EV era Business
  5. Urgency the key for new transmission company Business

Most read

  1. He owes you nothing, nothing at all, court tells billionaire’s ex News
  2. Husband of slain pastor Liezel de Jager laughs and cries during bail application News
  3. Gang boss and wife face custody issues for minor children while detained on ... News
  4. 20 years ago SA had 40 qualified astronomers — all white. How it’s opened space ... News
  5. R350 grant is a ‘temporary measure’, says social development department News

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.