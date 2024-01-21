Judicial conduct tribunal for judge Nana Makhubele to resume on Tuesday
It will be nearly three years since the tribunal was established and five years since a misconduct complaint was laid against her
21 January 2024 - 19:27
The judicial conduct tribunal investigating potentially impeachable conduct by Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele is scheduled to begin again this week, with Makhubele expected to finally give evidence on why she should not be found guilty of impeachable conduct. ..
