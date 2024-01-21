Violent rapist’s bare denial declared a lie and thrown out by SCA
A vulnerable young woman fell into the clutches of her employer’s lover while her boss was away
21 January 2024 - 19:51
A rapist who was handed a life sentence for repeatedly brutally raping a young woman over two months in 2015 has lost his appeal against his conviction. ..
