LPC shouldn’t scrap Afrikaans for legal exams but include other SA languages, say legal heads
The Legal Practice Council said there was no point in offering Afrikaans exam as only a small fraction of candidates wrote in the language
22 January 2024 - 21:26
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has criticised the Legal Practice Council’s (LPC) decision to scrap Afrikaans in legal exams, saying it was unconstitutional...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.