Justice served as ‘teen girl’ who ordered her family’s killing is found guilty
Onthatile Sebati and her two cousins were found guilty on all charges against them on Wednesday in the Pretoria high court
24 January 2024 - 21:59
Onthatile Sebati and her two cousins, Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone, conspired together to murder her policeman father, mother, pregnant sister and little brother for personal financial gain in 2016...
