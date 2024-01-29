News

Ten grand gets you two chicks at this auction

Velvety breed comes highly recommended for chicken-loving (as pets or egg providers) city dwellers

29 January 2024 - 21:53
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

An Eastern Cape show chicken breeder could not believe her eyes when two of her prized “Bearded Silkies” sold for R5,000 each on an auction held on WhatsApp...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Advent calendars for the young, old and even pets in your life Lifestyle
  2. It’s not joy, it’s people pleasing: why dogs wag their tails Lifestyle
  3. South Korea's parliament expected to pass bill to ban dog meat trade World

Most read

  1. ‘Why has Kelly not been arrested for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder?’: the million-rand ... News
  2. Mpumalanga teacher who spent nine years earning salary without teaching wants ... News
  3. Anonymous donor’s R1m saves three children’s hearts News
  4. Space in high demand at UKZN and DUT News
  5. ‘Don’t blame it all on the weather’: industry warns Transnet to get real about ... News

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances