Livin’ on a prayer: meet trio turning a profit using their hands
Alan Kruger, Isabella Aucamp and Elaine Botha not only used their hands to turn their lives around but also to help make a difference in the lives of others
30 January 2024 - 20:48
A former convict turned “nurseryman”, an ex-aviation manager who found her passion in sweet treats after her retrenchment and a seamstress who turned a birthday gift into a 25-year-old business: what do these three have in common?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.