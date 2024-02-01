Here’s what we know about Ntokozo Dominic Mjiyako, Bongani Ntanzi’s first lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Police said when Mjiyako resigned, disciplinary proceedings had been initiated into allegations against him where he was a suspect in a robbery case
01 February 2024 - 22:34
One of the lawyers linked to the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was a crime intelligence officer who stood trial for a truck hijacking. It is understood he was acquitted of the charge...
