News

FEATURE | Anna’s red carpet journey: Durbanite’s dream becomes reality

Perseverance has paid off for Anna Ballantine, who set off for London in 2015 with a suitcase, a small sum of money and loads of ambition

04 February 2024 - 20:55 By Christine Prescott

It’s not often that childhood dreams morph into adult reality but given Anna Ballantine’s dogged determination, it was destined to happen. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SPOTLIGHT | Oscar buzz brings mixed opinions on nominees; 'Argylle' ... Lifestyle
  2. Expect ice, but not ‘Frozen’ — why Jodi Foster returned to television Lifestyle
  3. Atomic bomb blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ leads Oscar nominations Lifestyle
  4. Sundance 2024: Filmmaker William Julien talks SA documentary during opening ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Motorists to be hit with big fuel price hikes next week News
  2. Shoppers breaking seals, letting air in, most likely cause of mouldy juice boxes News
  3. Faeces, threats and towed-away vehicles: lawyers detail ‘nightmare’ of getting ... News
  4. Cheap but not nasty — supermarket house brands are the consumer’s darling News
  5. Here’s what we know about Ntokozo Dominic Mjiyako, Bongani Ntanzi’s first ... News

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...