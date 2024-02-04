SA’s cancer treatment obstacles are causing ‘needless deaths’
Blacks experience greater hurdles than whites as 70% of cancer specialists in the public sector are white and hindered by language barriers, says report
04 February 2024 - 20:54
Cancer is a growing public health burden in South Africa with cases projected to rise from about 62,000 in 2019 to 121,000 in 2030, yet obstacles hindering early treatment and access to cutting-edge drugs are causing needless deaths, warns a new report. ..
