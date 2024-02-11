Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed to ‘later in 2024’
The festival attracted about 30,000 people each year and was one of the biggest and most popular jazz festivals in the world
11 February 2024 - 19:58
Affectionately referred to as “Africa’s grandest gathering”, the Cape Town International Jazz festival (CTIJF) is famous for its star-studded line-up of artists from all over the world. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.