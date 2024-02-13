South Africa asks ICJ to take action to help Rafah from Israel assault plan
Dangor said Israel was already in breach of the provisional measures the court had already ordered on January 26 that are binding on it.
13 February 2024 - 13:28
South Africa has written to the International Court of Justice urgently asking for “additional measures” in the face of Israel’s recent announcement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked his cabinet to approve a plan for the evacuation of Rafah and the destruction of Hamas battalions there...
