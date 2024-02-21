Bolt driver was innocent victim in KZN police shoot-out, say family
Four men were en route to a cleansing ritual after a hit on two women in Inanda
21 February 2024 - 22:05
Family and friends of one of the four men killed in a police shoot-out on Saturday are aggrieved he has been branded a “criminal” and want to clear his name...
