News

EDITORIAL | Our forefathers fought hard for the privilege to vote, don’t squander it

If you are unhappy with where you find yourself in South Africa today, use your vote to send a message

21 February 2024 - 22:04

South Africans are a vocal bunch. We are quick to complain when we are not happy. We call in to radio stations, we post our views on social media, we protest in the streets. We wave banners, we chant and sing songs. Sometimes we even get unruly...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. South Africans have until Friday to register to vote Politics
  2. TOM EATON | Why you really, really have to register to vote this weekend Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | SA voters must rise to the occasion and get serious for ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. M1 highway robbery: ‘We were all sitting there waiting for our turn,’ says ... News
  2. Biomass could be power for the people if a sweet Eskom deal comes along, says ... News
  3. Zizi Kodwa thinks you should worry about old-age grants before dreaming of ... News
  4. 'We will not hesitate to prosecute': SPCA on live cattle export ship ... News
  5. R240m project in limbo until Durban businessman gets an ‘I’m sorry’ News

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024