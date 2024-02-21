News

Same-sex life partner in legal battle with deceased lover's family over his ashes

Mom denies the pair were permanent life partners, and partner claims the deceased never acknowledged the mother as such

21 February 2024 - 22:15
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Jeandre de Beer is embroiled in a legal battle as he seeks to honour the last wishes of his deceased permanent life partner by scattering his ashes at KwaZulu-Natal's Palm Beach...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. M1 highway robbery: ‘We were all sitting there waiting for our turn,’ says ... News
  2. Biomass could be power for the people if a sweet Eskom deal comes along, says ... News
  3. Zizi Kodwa thinks you should worry about old-age grants before dreaming of ... News
  4. 'We will not hesitate to prosecute': SPCA on live cattle export ship ... News
  5. R240m project in limbo until Durban businessman gets an ‘I’m sorry’ News

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024