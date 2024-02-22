Bodies & bullets: how zama zamas put Riverlea pupils in firing line
People, believed to be zama zamas, hid their loot at the school
22 February 2024 - 21:29
Primary school children in Riverlea are exposed to dead bodies and flying bullets as illegal mining activities continue in the area despite the government's intervention. ..
