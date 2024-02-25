News

‘I buy food in bulk to save, I don’t qualify for funding’: Unfunded university students are struggling

Education department says nearly 70,000 students don’t qualify for NSFAS because their household income is above R350,000

25 February 2024 - 21:13

Second-year public relations student Lwando Kula is only 21 but he’s had to become proficient at  saving money and slashing grocery costs. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Experts optimistic about student loan scheme for ‘missing middle’ South Africa
  2. Nearly half of ‘missing middle’ students stand to benefit from new funding model News
  3. LISTEN | Nzimande suggests prioritising certain degrees and programmes for ... Politics

Most read

  1. Alex informal settlement to get electricity from its own solar grid News
  2. ‘It’s not completely our fault,’ says new Simunye Secondary School contractor ... News
  3. Family trust takes on Vodacom over rental for ‘abandoned’ cellphone tower News
  4. M1 highway robbery: ‘We were all sitting there waiting for our turn,’ says ... News
  5. Bodies & bullets: how zama zamas put Riverlea pupils in firing line News

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'