‘I am afraid the news is not good’: How medics struggled to break sad news during Covid-19
Unpredictability of Covid-19 meant health workers were caught off-guard by sudden deaths and did not always prepare families for the news, study suggests
26 February 2024 - 21:34
Breaking bad news to families is a vital part of training for most healthcare workers, but when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out a few years ago, breaking the news of death to families became even more difficult due to the isolation the pandemic created that made it impossible for patients to have visits or close contact with their loved ones. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.