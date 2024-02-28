News

Financial advisers fired for ‘pre-planned hijacking’ of previous employer

Labour court lashes Wealth Associates for involvement in unethical conduct

28 February 2024 - 21:34
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Ten former employees of financial services provider Adviceworx (Pty) Ltd, who resigned en masse to perpetrate “a pre-planned hijacking of a part of the business” by together joining a rival company and taking their clients in breach of their restraint-of-trade agreement, have all lost their new jobs. ..

