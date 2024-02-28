Paying Makate R40bn would negatively impact shareholders, customers and PIC, says Vodacom
A payment of R40bn would mean 20% of Vodacom’s total market capitalisation
28 February 2024 - 20:30
Vodacom is pinning its hopes on the apex court to overturn a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling as it tries to avoid parting with billions in the protracted “Please Call Me” (PCM) legal battle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.