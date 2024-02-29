Former cop turned drug lord hired hitmen to take out senior cop, court hears
Evidence emerges in bail application of man accused of hiring assassins, who is now facing a charge of conspiracy to murder
29 February 2024 - 21:36
Hired hitmen twice attempted to murder top KZN police officer Maj-Gen Francis Slambert — but their plans were foiled at the last minute...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.