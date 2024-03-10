Even befriending your Facebook hacker doesn’t work
When all attempts to regain access to her account failed, retired journalist Anna Cox opened a new account and sent her former account a friend request
10 March 2024 - 21:05
When her Facebook account was hacked five weeks ago, retired journalist Anna Cox created a new account and struck up a friendship of sorts with the scammer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.