News

Fears extradition of two brothers linked to AKA’s murder will become another Gupta gaffe

Justice department says there is due process to be followed and the application will be submitted by March 22 deadline

13 March 2024 - 21:25

Three weeks after they were nabbed by Interpol and Eswatini police, papers to bring two brothers linked to the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban last year to South Africa are yet to be filed...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It may take long, but SA's extradition efforts usually bear fruit Opinion & Analysis
  2. Unmasked: Five men in court for AKA and Tibz killing South Africa
  3. Cars, guns and R133,000 payout after AKA’s murder News
  4. AKA’s father believes murder mastermind is still in the wind News
  5. Six AKA and Tibz suspects face 19 other murder charges collectively News

Most read

  1. Vodacom inventing excuses? Makate says network entirely capable of paying ... News
  2. Zuma asks SCA to 'reconsider' private prosecution against Ramaphosa News
  3. Randburg property that caught alight home to ‘about 100’ dwellers News
  4. Middelburg man who 'fished' crocodile out of river lives to tell the tale News
  5. ‘When is Joshlin coming back?’: missing Saldanha girl’s classmates await her ... News

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
Johannesburg's dry taps partly blamed on heatwave