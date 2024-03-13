News

Sordid tale of two hearings involving magistrate soft on child rapists

Suspended magistrate Kholeka Bodlani is alleged to have paid off suspended KZN regional court president Eric Nzimande

13 March 2024 - 22:00 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The suspension of Umlazi magistrate Kholeka Bodlani — who is facing misconduct charges relating to handing down lenient, and sometimes unlawful sentences on child rapists — has been temporarily lifted...

