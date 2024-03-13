Teenage daughter of slain sex worker describes family’s ‘indescribable pain’
High court orders mental evaluation for Sifiso Mkhwanazi before sentencing
13 March 2024 - 22:00
The 16-year-old daughter of Chihota Nyarai, one of the sex workers murdered by 21-year-old Sifiso Mkhwanazi, was on Wednesday in the high court hoping to come face-to-face with the man who murdered her mother...
