News

Egyptian priest charged with murder of three Cullinan monks ‘has no idea why he is in jail’

Matter postponed to March 22 for an interpreter, to compile suspects’ profiles and for legal representation

14 March 2024 - 21:50

A senior Egyptian priest at the Coptic Orthodox Church of SA, Father Samuel ava Marcus, stood in the dock on Thursday as he tried to explain to the Cullinan magistrate's court that he speaks no English and has no idea why he is there...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Emalahleni police under fire after TUT student dies after assault outside res News
  2. Police retrieve body of missing man from Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  3. 'I died inside the day I lost my child, I need answers': mother of kidnapped, ... News
  4. Black-owned liquor brands get shelf space to break into retail market Lifestyle
  5. Woman sentenced to jail after failing to give ex access to child is officially ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Middelburg man who 'fished' crocodile out of river lives to tell the tale News
  2. How the SAA deal collapsed News
  3. Waterfront says new buildings won't be in gun battery's line of fire News
  4. Fears extradition of two brothers linked to AKA’s murder will become another ... News
  5. Sordid tale of two hearings involving magistrate soft on child rapists News

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance