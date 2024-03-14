Egyptian priest charged with murder of three Cullinan monks ‘has no idea why he is in jail’
Matter postponed to March 22 for an interpreter, to compile suspects’ profiles and for legal representation
14 March 2024 - 21:50
A senior Egyptian priest at the Coptic Orthodox Church of SA, Father Samuel ava Marcus, stood in the dock on Thursday as he tried to explain to the Cullinan magistrate's court that he speaks no English and has no idea why he is there...
