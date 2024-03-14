New ‘weapon’ to fight GBV epidemic packs a punch
The notion that knowledge is power is behind the launch of a new booklet aimed at guiding traditional leaders’ fight violence against women and children
14 March 2024 - 21:50
It may be small but stakeholders have high hopes an A6, 50-page booklet for traditional leaders — the latest “weapon” from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Southern Africa to fight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) — will pack a punch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.