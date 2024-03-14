News

New ‘weapon’ to fight GBV epidemic packs a punch

The notion that knowledge is power is behind the launch of a new booklet aimed at guiding traditional leaders’ fight violence against women and children

14 March 2024 - 21:50 By YASANTHA NAIDOO

It may be small but stakeholders have high hopes an A6, 50-page booklet for traditional leaders — the latest “weapon” from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Southern Africa to fight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) — will pack a punch...

