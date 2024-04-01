EDITORIAL | Politicians and church leaders should meet beyond elections
There is more that churches can do to fight social ills in partnership with government
01 April 2024 - 21:48
It has been a busy weekend for political leaders as they moved from one church to another, joining millions of Christians who held Easter mass services. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.