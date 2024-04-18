Long wait for justice for child who was allegedly raped by cop probing her sexual harassment case in 2018

The then eight-year-old was one of more than 80 girls allegedly sexually harassed by a 58-year-old school patroller in 2017

A 14-year-old who was allegedly raped by a police officer who had been assigned to compile reports on a 2017 sexual assault case that had occurred at her primary school has yet to receive justice seven years later. ..