Long wait for justice for child who was allegedly raped by cop probing her sexual harassment case in 2018

The then eight-year-old was one of more than 80 girls allegedly sexually harassed by a 58-year-old school patroller in 2017

18 April 2024 - 21:44

A 14-year-old who was allegedly raped by a police officer who had been assigned to compile reports on a 2017 sexual assault case that had occurred at her primary school has yet to receive justice seven years later. ..

