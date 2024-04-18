Long wait for justice for child who was allegedly raped by cop probing her sexual harassment case in 2018
The then eight-year-old was one of more than 80 girls allegedly sexually harassed by a 58-year-old school patroller in 2017
18 April 2024 - 21:44
A 14-year-old who was allegedly raped by a police officer who had been assigned to compile reports on a 2017 sexual assault case that had occurred at her primary school has yet to receive justice seven years later. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.