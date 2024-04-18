SA is facing a fast escalating heroin crisis — and it’s being misunderstood

South Africa’s sewers also provide clues. When the body digests drugs such as heroin, it produces particular substances called metabolites, which are excreted and serve as biological markers. Scientists snooping about in four wastewater treatment plants across Gauteng detected metabolites for heroin as well as a range of other opioids in the sewage at each plant.

Additionally, between 2002 and 2018, the South African Police Service dealt with an increasing number of heroin cases each year, while household surveys reveal that over roughly the same period, there was a sharp increase in the number of South Africans who admitted to recently taking opioids (Spotlight previously dissected these findings).

Opioids are a category of drug which are either derived from the poppy plant or are developed in a laboratory to mimic its properties. These lab-made ‘synthetic opioids’ include pain-relief drugs including oxycodone and fentanyl, which have played a central role in the opioid crisis in the US. South Africa has largely managed to steer clear of the synthetic opioid epidemic, however, and though the country has faced a troubling rise in codeine misuse, scholars that spoke to Spotlight say that heroin is the biggest driver of South Africa’s opioid crisis.

This has wide-ranging health effects. For instance, while treatment centres find that most heroin users in South Africa smoke the drug, a sizeable minority also inject it. Since contaminated needles are sometimes used and shared, such people face an increased risk of contracting blood-borne viruses like Hepatitis C, which has already become widespread among users in some South African cities.

Researchers argue that the heroin epidemic is largely going unnoticed due in part to public narratives that have misrepresented the problem.

Narratives about ‘nyaope’ obscure the heroin crisis

‘Nyaope’, ‘whoonga’, and ‘sugars’ are some of the names that have featured since about 2010 to describe a supposedly new drug stalking South Africa’s streets. It is often alleged to be a ‘cocktail substance’ which combines heroin with rat poison, antiretrovirals (ARVs), concrete and a range of other scary-sounding ingredients to create a uniquely addictive mix.

Earlier this year, however, a laboratory analysis on samples of nyaope obtained from the South African police found that for the most part the drug is just ordinary high-grade heroin. This supports an argument that has long been made by certain scholars that media accounts that frame nyaope as a new and exotic drug are often misleading, and have obscured the fact that South Africa simply has a major heroin crisis.

How did nyaope/whoonga come to be seen as a unique drug? One explanation is that several other laboratory studies have found that some nyaope specimens contain substances other than heroin.

For instance, a 2016 paper found small amounts of an old ARV drug called zidovudine (which is no longer used in standard ARV treatment) in some of the nyaope that was tested. However, rather than making up a precise mixture, the presence of additives other than heroin varies across samples and studies. For instance, in the 2016 research, traces of zidovudine were only present in three out of 12 samples, while many other chemical analyses did not find any ARVs in the drug.

Additionally, researchers including the University of Pretoria’s Shaun Shelly told Spotlight that additives like zidovudine wouldn’t have been used to create a uniquely addictive drug. Instead, he argues they were ‘bulking agents’ used to increase the volume of heroin sold, a practice which has also been identified in many western countries.

Working out exactly how to define nyaope nonetheless remains contentious. Some, like the SAMRC, refer to the drug as “low-grade heroin”, while others, like the authors of the new 2024 lab-based analysis argue that it should simply “be considered synonymous with heroin”.

This is in line with a 2020 report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, which found that drug dealers in South Africa make no distinction between heroin, nyaope and whoonga, and that the same product is being sold regardless of the title used.

The report also finds that while drug dealers have cut heroin/nyaope with bulking agents in the past, this practice is less common today (this may explain the contrast between the results of previous chemical studies and the recent 2024 paper). For instance, the report quotes a drug dealer in Johannesburg who states: “In the early days, we mixed heroin with other stuff to make the volume bigger, and you could do it because there wasn’t a lot of competition and a lot of people didn’t know anything purer, but those days are over, there’s a lot of heroin in the system and if you mix it, people won’t buy from you.”

How did the crisis get so bad?

Many researchers highlight South Africa’s social and economic malaise as contributing to the drug crisis, noting that in a context of soaring rates of depression and unemployment, heroin provides certain people with temporary relief. “Some will say to you [heroin] is like lying in the arms of my mother and lover at the same time ... I feel at peace,” explains Shelly, who says the experience gives some people a sense that they can “protect themselves from the world”.

And people in South Africa face no shortage of hardships. Research shows that people in the country who face domestic abuse — which is widespread — are more likely to say that they had recently taken illicit substances.

Part of the crisis is also being driven by factors that are external to South Africa, such as the shift in international drug supply routes, which have made greater use of South Africa to get heroin from Afghanistan (where poppy is cultivated) to consumer markets in Europe and Asia. This has led to a large increase in the flow of heroin through South Africa’s borders, and while much of this is in transit, spin-off markets for local consumption were quickly generated, according to ENACT, an EU-funded research project.

This spike in supply likely contributed to the fall in heroin prices during the 2000s and 2010s, meaning the drug became more accessible than ever. For instance, research in Cape Town found that in 2004, a gram of heroin/nyaope cost about R215 — a decade later, it had fallen to R119 (note these are just the nominal prices, when we consider inflation the decline is even more extreme).

More policing could backfire

Now that tonnes of the product is flowing into the country, attempting to plug the supply through stricter border enforcement is unlikely to be effective, according to Dr Andrew Scheibe, a harm reduction researcher at the University of Pretoria.

A common consequence of increased border policing is a “balloon effect” he argues: much like pushing down on a balloon would only displace the air instead of eliminating it, monitoring of border posts more strictly just results in drugs entering through new routes.