State bus company on verge of collapse as government goes to court to remove BRP

Unpaid employees down tools in protest over not being paid for three months

21 April 2024 - 21:06
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A state-owned bus company in business rescue is on the verge of collapse, and despite an injection of half a billion rand can't pay staff, who in turn put the brakes on operations by going on strike...

