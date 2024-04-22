EDITORIAL | Why is Trinity International Bible University being treated with kid gloves?
The education minister has warned the institution before about operating illegally
22 April 2024 - 21:36
Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande has issued a statement stating that the Trinity International Bible University, which has awarded honorary doctorates, including to renowned actor Sello Maake-KaNcube, is not registered to offer such...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.