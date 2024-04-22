Threat to disrupt SABC election coverage pays off for union
Broadcaster’s staff will get 6% wage increase after standoff in CCMA resolved
22 April 2024 - 21:41
Open threats to disrupt coverage of the upcoming general election over a wage dispute at the SABC paid off for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) after the cash-strapped public broadcaster and the union signed a 6% wage increase agreement on Monday. ..
