ConCourt directs Zuma and MK party to respond to Electoral Commission by Thursday
Directions from the apex court come as judgment from the Electoral Court is awaited
23 April 2024 - 18:01
The Constitutional Court has directed that should the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party or former president Jacob Zuma wish to oppose the Electoral Commission’s urgent bid to appeal against the Electoral Court order that allowed Zuma to stand for parliament, they should file answering affidavits by Thursday...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.