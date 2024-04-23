Game over for Jooste's polo-playing former girlfriend as Reserve Bank seizes cash and property
Polo-playing Berdine Odendaal had claimed these assets as her own
23 April 2024 - 16:35
The South African Reserve Bank has seized more than R40m and an R18m property linked to Markus Jooste and Steinhoff that had been caught up in a tug-of-war between the bank and Jooste’s former girlfriend...
