News

Report highlights persistent malaria threat in SA’s border provinces

Significant spikes after December and April holidays come into focus

23 April 2024 - 16:47

KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga continue to account for the majority of malaria cases, as they share borders with neighbouring endemic countries. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Malaria in Africa: why most countries haven’t beaten it yet News
  2. Diabetes, the silent killer behind billions in hidden costs Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA researchers who discovered Omicron variant to partner with UK lab to uncover ... News
  4. We could eradicate malaria by 2040, says expert after revolutionary vaccine ... Ideas
  5. 'Heavily stigmatised, often not spoken about': hepatitis continues to ravage ... News

Most read

  1. State bus company on verge of collapse as government goes to court to remove BRP News
  2. Water woes leave Joburg complex dry amid disputes of bribes and account ... News
  3. Five-year jail term for boy who stabbed schoolmate to death over girl News
  4. EDITORIAL | Why is Trinity International Bible University being treated with ... News
  5. Domestic worker unhappy with sentence after 10-year wait for conclusion of ... News

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
South Africa's ANC loses case against Zuma