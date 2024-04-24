'Kissing is not consent': SCA overrules Ngcukaitobi's rape judgment
Victim testified she had said she was a virgin and didn't want penetrative sex
24 April 2024 - 21:29
The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned the acquittal of a former paramedic who was found not guilty of rape by the high court as he had submitted that he had shared a kiss with his victim — a move he claimed meant consent for sexual penetration. ..
