KZN premier is not our power saver, say angry residents who raised funds for transformer

The KZN premier switched on lights in Inchanga as part of a service delivery campaign, but some residents say it is pure electioneering and grandstanding

24 April 2024 - 21:28 By LWAZI HLANGU

A KwaZulu-Natal community that had to raise funds for a new electricity transformer after more than a year in darkness expressed mixed emotions when the provincial government led an event to switch it on...

