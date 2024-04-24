KZN premier is not our power saver, say angry residents who raised funds for transformer
The KZN premier switched on lights in Inchanga as part of a service delivery campaign, but some residents say it is pure electioneering and grandstanding
24 April 2024 - 21:28
A KwaZulu-Natal community that had to raise funds for a new electricity transformer after more than a year in darkness expressed mixed emotions when the provincial government led an event to switch it on...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.