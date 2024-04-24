Respiratory syncytial virus, few Covid-19 cases and H1N1 viruses attributed to recent flu-like symptoms: NICD
No indication this year's flu season will be more severe, but elderly, children and those with underlying illnesses should get vaccinated, experts advise
24 April 2024 - 14:02
Those suffering from flu-like symptoms are likely infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is circulating at high levels, or it could be Covid-19 or the H1N1 virus, which the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said is spreading at low levels...
