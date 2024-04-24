Union fails in court action to stop eThekwini’s ‘no work, no pay’ over illegal strike
The independent municipal and allied trade union claims it members didn't participate in the SA municipal workers union strike and were being punished
24 April 2024 - 21:27
The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) has failed in a court bid to stop the eThekwini municipality from making salary deductions from its members who either did not go to work or who did not perform their duties during the unlawful strike by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu)...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.