Union fails in court action to stop eThekwini’s ‘no work, no pay’ over illegal strike

The independent municipal and allied trade union claims it members didn't participate in the SA municipal workers union strike and were being punished

The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) has failed in a court bid to stop the eThekwini municipality from making salary deductions from its members who either did not go to work or who did not perform their duties during the unlawful strike by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu)...