News

Blanket project for baby rhinos spreads warmth to rangers and other wildlife in need

A resurfaced post has gone viral, triggering a flood of donations

25 April 2024 - 21:38
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter

A charity group started several years ago to collect blankets for baby rhinos orphaned by poaching was this week thrust into the spotlight again after an old post of theirs resurfaced on social media. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Saving the Wild wants to join Nzimande matter News
  2. How to grow rhinos in a lab: the science that could save an endangered species Science
  3. R40m for fencing to make KZN communities and animals good neighbours News
  4. Cleaner, greener SA needs climate action, biodiversity jobs, says Creecy Science

Most read

  1. Mega yacht that costs R9m a week to charter causes a stir in Cape Town News
  2. Respiratory syncytial virus, few Covid-19 cases and H1N1 viruses attributed to ... News
  3. 'Kissing is not consent': SCA overrules Ngcukaitobi's rape judgment News
  4. Union fails in court action to stop eThekwini’s ‘no work, no pay’ over illegal ... News
  5. Game over for Jooste's polo-playing former girlfriend as Reserve Bank seizes ... News

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display