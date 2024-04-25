Kill or be killed, inmate explains hit on her ‘abusive’ husband
MEC of social development Nonhlanhla Khoza visited the Westville correctional centre on Wednesday to hear the concerns of prisoners
25 April 2024 - 21:41
“It was either he dies or my kids would have ended up without a mother and would find a home under the bridge sleeping on cardboard.”..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.