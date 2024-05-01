'A warm hug from an old friend': expat back in South Africa to launch book on emigration
'If you are brave enough to start your own business, you can be brave enough to emigrate,' says Johan Oldenburg
01 May 2024 - 21:10
Expatriate South African businessman and philanthropist Johan Oldenburg has temporarily swapped the Netherlands for his beloved South Africa so he can launch his book, Emigrating Successfully: The Insider's Guide, in the country of his birth...
