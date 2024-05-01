News

How to get a seat at the table and retain your space in SA's discordant musical chairs job market

Workers' Day: These are the most pressing issues facing the South African labour force

01 May 2024 - 10:45
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

As South Africa celebrates Workers’ Day, it faces a number of pressing issues, chief of which is the economy’s inability to create jobs. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  2. Meet the young leaders headed for parliament Politics
  3. DONDO MOGAJANE | BEE failures are a blot on this anniversary Opinion
  4. PROF FRANCIS PETERSEN | Expand post-school choices: university should not be ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Democracy behind bars and on the streets News

Most read

  1. Man shot by police in mistaken identity case seeks justice for permanent ... News
  2. Traditional healer warns Sassa offices need proper cleansing after officials ... News
  3. Arthur Kaplan jewel heist wrangle between tycoon and liquidator back in court News
  4. Blanket project for baby rhinos spreads warmth to rangers and other wildlife in ... News
  5. Murdered Germiston toddler’s father and gran feared the worst and tried to ... News

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...