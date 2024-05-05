News

'Bring back our parrots,' plead desperate women after car theft

African grey rescue parrots Olaf and Candy remain missing despite owner offering R7,000 reward for their safe return

05 May 2024 - 20:27
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Brakpan resident Christelle Barnard, 50, who lost her two rescued parrots in a bizarre carjacking incident two weeks ago, is so desperate to get the birds back that she is now offering a reward. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Locals grow trees in bid to save endangered Cape Parrot News
  2. HOT LUNCH | I came, I saw, AI conquered my heart entirely Lifestyle
  3. Magistrate rebukes lawyers over ChatGPT 'bogus cases' News
  4. Feisty macaw is a pretty boy again after receiving groundbreaking 3D-printed ... South Africa
  5. Animals are shape-shifting, so don’t be surprised if you see a real Dumbo soon News

Most read

  1. Despite rising costs, R80m North West road upgrade project has stalled News
  2. Advertising watchdog says Sygnia's claims 'exaggerated and misleading' News
  3. Zuma seeks recusal of five 'tainted' ConCourt justices in IEC case News
  4. Africa 'systematically' kept poor: Global Citizen women ambassador Danai Gurira News
  5. ANC takes Zuma to disciplinary committee for supporting MK Party News

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)