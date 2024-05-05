EDITORIAL | Copper theft is a crisis, but army deployment may not be the way to deliver power to the people

Addressing the source through legislation, law enforcement and international channels — seeing that most of our copper lands up abroad — is a more effective solution

A plea by Joburg City Power to call in the country’s armed forces to step into the crisis which saw at least six suburbs plunged into darkness and a raging fire over a major arterial route seems like a drastic measure...