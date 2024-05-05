EDITORIAL | Copper theft is a crisis, but army deployment may not be the way to deliver power to the people
Addressing the source through legislation, law enforcement and international channels — seeing that most of our copper lands up abroad — is a more effective solution
05 May 2024 - 20:33
A plea by Joburg City Power to call in the country’s armed forces to step into the crisis which saw at least six suburbs plunged into darkness and a raging fire over a major arterial route seems like a drastic measure...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.