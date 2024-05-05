Justice system disappoints family of boy killed by ‘drunk taxi driver’

The local ward councillor said the suspect who was arrested was the owner of the minibus taxi and not the driver who had bumped the children

The family of one of three children killed by an alleged drunk driver in Witbank, Mpumalanga, are livid after discovering the culprit has not yet been apprehended and the suspect who was arrested had been discharged without their knowledge. ..